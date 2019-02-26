2018-2019 Ford Mustang GT finally gets the official Ford supercharger

Back in 2017, Ford Performance announced it would have a supercharger kit available for the refreshed 2018 Ford Mustang GT. It promised 700 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque, and was due in early 2018, but nothing came of it. Thankfully, it seems to have simply been delayed, because the supercharger system is now on sale and available for not just 2018, but 2019 Mustang GTs, too.
The kit for these latest Mustangs delivers on the 700 horsepower with a 2.65-liter TVS positive displacement supercharger that delivers 12 psi of boosted air to the engine, along with new fuel rails, injectors, an air-to-water intercooler and a bigger throttle body. Impressively, the kit is emissions compliant in all 50 states.
All this can be yours for $7,699. That's just for the kit alone, which you can install yourself. But if you want the 3-year/36,000-mile warranty on the parts in the kit, you'll have to have it installed by a Ford dealer or ASE-certified technician, which will surely add some labor cost. Also, this supercharger system is only compatible with normal Mustang GTs, not the Bullitt edition Mustang.
Related Video:
The kit for these latest Mustangs delivers on the 700 horsepower with a 2.65-liter TVS positive displacement supercharger that delivers 12 psi of boosted air to the engine, along with new fuel rails, injectors, an air-to-water intercooler and a bigger throttle body. Impressively, the kit is emissions compliant in all 50 states.
All this can be yours for $7,699. That's just for the kit alone, which you can install yourself. But if you want the 3-year/36,000-mile warranty on the parts in the kit, you'll have to have it installed by a Ford dealer or ASE-certified technician, which will surely add some labor cost. Also, this supercharger system is only compatible with normal Mustang GTs, not the Bullitt edition Mustang.
Related Video: