2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport coming with new platform, 48V system

The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport gets closer to its reveal later this summer, and it will be all but brand new. The brand's bestseller gets off the D8 platform, moving to the Premium Transverse Architecture shared with the Range Rover Evoque. The multi-material bones are stiffer, will provide more room inside, and are designed for various levels of electrification. Land Rover will want the 2020 Disco Sport to uphold the model's brand values of "versatility, intelligence and breadth of capability" while putting up a better fight against competitors like the Volvo XC60.
That starts with a familiar exterior design that adds rugged touches and puts more space between the Disco Sport and Range Rover models. Based on spy shots from late last year, we expect new front and rear fascias with updated lighting, and tweaked profile lines. Land Rover says that small changes to the body will mean less wind noise and 10 percent less drag.
That should make the larger cabin even more quiet. Passenger quarters will also take a step up in perceived quality and fall into line with the rest of the Land Rover range. Expect a layout similar to the Range Rover Evoque, with two screens and Touch Pro Duo infotainment, as well as buyers getting the option of ethical textiles instead of leather. Technology updates run the range from offering a 4G wi-fi hotspot and over-the-air updates for navigation and apps, to a "smart rear-view mirror" and the Evoque's Clearsight Ground View.
It's possible that all of the powertrains will use a 48-volt electrical architecture, easing the load on the 2.0-liter Ingenium engines. New motor mounts and an upgraded transmission will return better throttle response to the tune of 40 percent. A plug-in hybrid, with batteries mounted under the floor, will employ a new three-cylinder gasoline engine and run almost 50 miles on electricity.
