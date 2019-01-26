ETC

Junkyard Gem: 1976 Dodge D100, United States Army Edition

Complete with Slant-6 engine, automatic transmission, and U.S. Army data plates

Jan 26th 2019 at 11:30AM
  • Junked 1976 Dodge D-100 pickup
  • US Army Cargo Pickup w/Cab
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
Junked 1976 Dodge D-100 pickup
Members of the United States military have been driving Dodge trucks since the Army bought its first Dodge Brothers ambulance in 1917, and plenty of third-generation D-series pickups ended up in Army service during the mid-1970s. Most of these were 3/4-ton W200s and D200s (designated as M880s), but today's Junkyard Gem is a 1/2-ton D100 CARGO PICKUP W/CAB, found in a Denver self-service wrecking yard.

Eventually, the Army auctions off old vehicles, and that happened to this battered D100 Custom at some point.

This truck appears to have started life with Navy gray paint, which was painted over in Army-grade olive drab. Perhaps there was some vehicle-shuffling done by the Pentagon.

The most recent layer of stickers shows that this truck's final military job was for the U.S. Army Recruiting Command.

Power came from the legendary Chrysler Slant-6, in this case the 225-cubic-inch version rated at 105 horsepower.

Like most fleet vehicles of the last 50 or so years, it has an automatic transmission. You couldn't expect every soldier to be able to work a three-pedal truck, not even way back in 1976.

The Rust Monster has taken a few bites out of this truck, enough that its resale value converged with the current price of scrap vehicles.



Better price, mileage and payload than Ford or Chevy!
