Watch as Polestar 1 moves closer to its super coupe reality

Polestar is deep in the testing process of its first independent vehicle, the Polestar 1. Today it showed us a dramatic video of the hybrid performance sedan. The plan is to make this plug-in ridiculously quick with 600 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque.
We get to see Polestar testing out the torque vectoring software, handling, ride and performing high-speed runs up to 137 mph. Something we don't hear is engine noise. The Polestar 1 is supposed to have two electric motors that work in tandem with a supercharged and turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It'll be interesting to see how in-your-face Polestar decides to make the oil-churning, gasoline-eating part of its vehicle.
Pricing for this super sedan is reported at $155,000, and the order books are actually open for you to "pre-subscribe." That's right, as of now Polestar will be using a subscription service, similar to parent company Volvo's, to distribute the super coupe. What the Polestar 1 subscription will cost is still a mystery — that $155,000 figure is mostly applicable to markets where you will be able to purchase one outright. There seem to be far more buyers than Polestar plans to make cars, supposedly.
Polestar chief test driver Joakim Rydholm says the car needs to be more of a grand touring car, meaning fast but also livable. "This is a GT that needs to be easy to drive and comfortable in everyday use with its smooth and quiet hybrid drivetrain — but also ready to deliver its thrilling 600 hp and 1,000 newton-meter performance whenever the driver wants it," Rydholm says.
When 2019 rolls around, Polestar plans to start building prototype and pre-production cars in its Chinese factory, instead of Sweden. The plant in Chegdu, China, will ultimately be the home for Polestar 1 production too. We're excited to see the car out driving around, especially after watching Volvo and Polestar crash it into a wall repeatedly in the last video Polestar released.
