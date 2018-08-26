Ferrari 488 Pista Spider drops its top in the sun at Pebble Beach

Ferrari, as Ferrari does, has been moving fast. In the space of just five months, we were introduced to the new Ferrari 488 Pista at the Geneva Motor Show, had the chance to drive a Pista prototype and then a production version of the $345,300 supercar, and finally we were tantalized by the mere-mortals-can't-have it Pista Piloti Ferrari. Now Ferrari has its latest Special Series variant at Pebble Beach, the Ferrari 488 Pista Spider concept.
Ferrari says it is the 50th convertible in company history and has the lowest weight-power ratio yet in a droptop at 1.92 kg/cv (or about 4.22 pounds per horsepower). That equation is helped in no small part by 710 horsepower, driving a car with a dry weight of just 3,036 pounds — it's that slight if you've checked all the boxes for lightweighting options, that is. That's about 200 pounds more than the coupe, but Ferrari says this car still does 0-to-62 in 2.85 seconds and has the same 211 mph top speed.
Ferrari says it maintained the aerodynamics of the coupe, and the convertible also shares the coupe's lightweighting from gobs of carbon fiber and simplification. The driver's door handle is a mere strap.
This species of Spider can be identified by a central stripe down its back, which, Ferrari says in its announcement, "recalls the movement of the airflow and exalts the lines of the car." The blue stripes over a white body also happen to be traditional racing colors of the United States, another nod to the car's debut site and America's love of convertibles.
Assisting the car's at-the-limits driving dynamics is a new lateral control system called the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer. The Spider has 20-inch diamond-finish alloy wheels with berlinetta rims, though you can opt for one-piece carbon-fiber wheels offering a 20 percent weight reduction.
No mention of whether the 488 Pista Spider will enter production, but Ferrari notes the popularity of its droptops in the U.S., so we're going to assume it's happening. And if Lamborghini can do a droptop version of its hardcore Huracan Performante, why shouldn't Ferrari with the Pista?
