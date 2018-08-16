2019 Subaru Forester priced at $25,270

The Subaru Forester is all new for 2019, but it's not toting along a big price increase. A base 2019 Forester starts at $25,270 including destination, which is a reasonable $500 premium over the 2018 version. For that price, buyers get 17-inch steel wheels, but a $600 upcharge brings aluminum wheels and roof rails. Standard equipment includes Subaru's EyeSight driver assist technology and Starlink infotainment package, which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power windows, door locks, and side mirrors, remote keyless entry, and tire pressure monitoring.
A step up to the Premium trim for $27,670 adds the automaker's off-road X-MODE with hill descent control, a panoramic power moonroof, a 10-way power driver's seat, and rear seat HVAC outlets. A WI-FI hotspot and the latest Starlink safety services are optional, as are blind spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert, keyless access with push-button start, and a power rear gate.
Sport trim is new for 2019, and it stickers at $29,770. On top of Premium, Sport adds SI-DRIVE with Intelligent and Sport Sharp modes and an upgraded Dual X-Mode system. A CVT transmission is standard across the range, but the Sport gets a 7-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle-shifters. Limited ups the wheels to 18 inches, and gains an upgraded interior with leather seats and dual-zone automatic climate control for $31,770. Limited also includes all of the active safety technology that's optional on lower trims.
At the top of the 2019 Forester range is the Touring trim. For $35,270 buyers get unique 18-inch wheels, Subaru's DriverFocus safety system that remembers the preferences of up to five drivers, perforated leather seats (powered for the driver and passenger) in Saddle Brown or Black, heated rear seats, and an eight-inch touchscreen.
Expect the 2019 Subaru Forester to hit dealers sometime this fall.
