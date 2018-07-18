Audi updates TT and TTS, introduces special TT 20 Years edition

Audi has introduced updates for its TT sports coupe and roadster, right in time for the model's 20th anniversary. Yesterday, we posted TTS photos that had leaked early, and now there is an official release on the refreshed cars.
For the TT, the facelift means a newly reshaped single-frame grille and honed bumpers and air intakes, redesigned side trims and wheels, and two new color choices, called Turbo Blue and Pulse Orange. There will only be two engine choices for the car, both 2.0-liter turbos with different power outputs. The 40 TFSI now produces 197 hp at 4,300 rpm and 236 lb-ft of torque from 1,500 rpm; the 45 TFSI makes 245 hp at 5,000 rpm and 273 lb-ft of torque from 1,600 rpm.
The TTS version now has 306 hp at 5,400 rpm and 295 lb-ft from 2,000 rpm onward. A major difference between the base TTs and the TTS is that the latter is only available with Audi's seven-speed S-tronic double clutch transmission; the non-S model can be had with a six-speed manual. Still, the TTS now hits 62 mph in just 4.5 seconds. The virtual cockpit has also been overhauled, and there are two standard display modes (Classic and Infotainment), with an optional Sport mode for the cluster.
To commemorate the TT's two-decade run, there's a special TT 20 Years edition that brings back the original roadster's baseball leather style. The cabin is trimmed in that familiar shade of brown with contrasting stitching, and while the Arrow Gray and Nano Gray colors are a couple notches lighter than the original car's Nimbus hue, it's still a noticeable homage. Only 999 examples of the anniversary edition will be made, and they all bear special badging, matte Audi rings on the sides, five-spoke 19-inch wheels, black brakes and other specific details. The TT 20 Years will be available as both coupe and roadster, and some 80 units will be reserved for American customers.
