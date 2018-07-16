Polestar 2 will be shown at Geneva in 2019, Polestar 3 shown in 2020

Now that the Polestar 1 is out in the open, the question of course is, what's next? Well, according to a source from Polestar, the Polestar 2 — yes, it's a very clever name — is what's next, and it's coming quite soon. The source told us that it will be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show next year.
The Polestar 2, as we already knew, will be a sedan. The source told us that it will be a 5-door "coupe" type of sedan. We also previously learned that the Polestar 2 will be a full EV. Our source told us the Polestar 2 will be based on the Volvo CMA (compact modular platform), which is the platform that underpins the Volvo XC40. It will be used in part because that platform is already designed for a full electric powertrain. Volvo reportedly has plans to have an electric vehicle with a range of over 300 miles using this platform, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the Polestar 2 had a similar range. The Polestar source also told us that the car will be in the $45,000 to $55,000 price range.
We won't have long to wait for yet another Polestar either. We're told that Polestar 3 is slated to be shown in 2020. It will also be fully electric, but it will be a crossover SUV. Earlier reports say it will be a coupe-like SUV. Polestars will be available through their own brick-and-mortar locations called "Polestar Spaces."
