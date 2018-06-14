Ford Fusion hybrid and diesel Transit Connect taxis revealed

It has been a big week for Ford and alternative powertrain commercial vehicles. Earlier it showed a hybrid Explorer police vehicle called the Police Interceptor Utility Hybrid. Now the company is showing off taxis, including its first Fusion Hybrid Taxi, along with a diesel-powered Transit Connect Taxi.
The 2019 Fusion Hybrid Taxi, aside from being the first of its kind offered by Ford, is also interesting because it uses parts from the Ford Police Responder Hybrid. Yes, Ford went Blues Brothers on its latest taxi. Specifically, it has cop suspension and cop brakes that are more durable. The former adds some more ride height, perfect for potholed city streets whether they're in Detroit or New York. Ford also expects it to have roughly the same fuel economy as the Police Responder, which is 40 mpg in the city, 36 on the highway, and 38 in combined driving.
The other relatively frugal taxi offering from Ford is the 2019 Transit Connect Taxi, which will be offered with the new 1.5-liter diesel four-cylinder. That engine makes 120 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque, the latter of which should be quite handy dicing it up with dense city traffic. Fuel economy isn't as impressive as the Fusion Hybrid, with an estimate of 30 mpg on the highway, but that still puts it as the most efficient version of the little van. It also retains all of its van practicality.
Ford is currently taking orders for the Fusion Hybrid Taxi, and it will take orders for the Transit Connect a little later. Both will be available by the end of the year.
