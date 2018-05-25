2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback pricing and mileage numbers are out

If you've been anticipating the new 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, you've read our highly favorable driving review, some other fun facts, and our comparison with other compact hatchbacks. Now Toyota has released a few more pieces of the puzzle: pricing and fuel economy numbers.
The Corolla Hatchback in base SE trim level, equipped with an all-new six-speed manual transmission, will have an MSRP of $20,910, when you count the $920 destination fee. A continuously variable transmission costs $1,100 more, bringing the total to $22,010.
The CVT includes a simulated 10 speeds via paddle shifter, and even a launch gear for takeoffs that then hands off to belts. Even the SE trim will come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, the second generation of active driver assist tech such as pre-collision automatic braking with pedestrian detection; dynamic cruise control that will match any speed, even bringing the car to a stop in cars with the CVT; lane departure warnings with steering assist and lane-tracing assist that can follow the path of a preceding vehicle if the lane markers are not visible; road-sign assist; stop-start; and even automatic high beams. Blind-spot monitoring is an option on the SE.
The Hatchback comes with the latest-generation Entune 3.0 infotainment featuring Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa connectivity and what Toyota calls a sport-tuned suspension.
The next trim level is called XSE. With the stick shift, that's $23,910. With the CVT, it's $25,010. Again, those numbers include the destination charge. Blind-spot monitoring is standard on the XSE.
Stepping up to the XSE gets you dual climate controls; an upgraded version of Entune that's standard, with an optional further upgrade to a JBL eight-speaker 800-watt system; leather-and-fabric seating; heated front seats; eight-way power driver's seat; some more stitching and badging; and a 7-inch infotainment screen.
As for EPA mileage figures for the new 2.0-liter engine, making 168 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque:
SE manual: 28 city, 37 highway, 31 combined.
SE CVT: 32/42/36.
XSE manual: to be determined.
XSE CVT: 30/38/33.
Related Video:
The Corolla Hatchback in base SE trim level, equipped with an all-new six-speed manual transmission, will have an MSRP of $20,910, when you count the $920 destination fee. A continuously variable transmission costs $1,100 more, bringing the total to $22,010.
The CVT includes a simulated 10 speeds via paddle shifter, and even a launch gear for takeoffs that then hands off to belts. Even the SE trim will come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, the second generation of active driver assist tech such as pre-collision automatic braking with pedestrian detection; dynamic cruise control that will match any speed, even bringing the car to a stop in cars with the CVT; lane departure warnings with steering assist and lane-tracing assist that can follow the path of a preceding vehicle if the lane markers are not visible; road-sign assist; stop-start; and even automatic high beams. Blind-spot monitoring is an option on the SE.
The Hatchback comes with the latest-generation Entune 3.0 infotainment featuring Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa connectivity and what Toyota calls a sport-tuned suspension.
The next trim level is called XSE. With the stick shift, that's $23,910. With the CVT, it's $25,010. Again, those numbers include the destination charge. Blind-spot monitoring is standard on the XSE.
Stepping up to the XSE gets you dual climate controls; an upgraded version of Entune that's standard, with an optional further upgrade to a JBL eight-speaker 800-watt system; leather-and-fabric seating; heated front seats; eight-way power driver's seat; some more stitching and badging; and a 7-inch infotainment screen.
As for EPA mileage figures for the new 2.0-liter engine, making 168 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque:
SE manual: 28 city, 37 highway, 31 combined.
SE CVT: 32/42/36.
XSE manual: to be determined.
XSE CVT: 30/38/33.
Related Video: