How to find an AWD or 4WD car, truck, or crossover

If you live in an area where snow and ice are common in the winter, travel on unimproved roads for fun or work, or simply want an extra degree of security in inclement weather, you should really consider an all-wheel or four-wheel drive vehicle. For many people, and when combined with the right tires for the conditions, an all-wheel drive vehicle offers the most traction in the greatest number of situations. Where conditions are less severe, or your recreational needs are not as serious, a front- or rear-drive vehicle with good season-specific tires should be fine.
Let's start with the basics: what's the difference between all- and four-wheel drive? Unfortunately, the distinction is blurring. It used to be that 4x4 systems were utilized on trucks, intended for off-road travel, with a transfer case that offered a high range for moderate speed use, and a very low range for maximum traction at low speeds. These were not systems you'd want to use on a dry road or at freeway speeds. Now, with automatic transfer cases and sensors, many "true" 4x4 systems can be left in an "auto" mode at all times, and the vehicle enters 4x4 mode when needed. Generally, all 4WD systems require the user to select the low range.
All-wheel drive systems historically were full- or part-time, without a true transfer case. Instead, they utilized a center differential to divide power as needed between the front and rear axles. While these systems used to be passive, now things can be quite active. Power can be sent almost entirely to either axle, or from side-to-side. Some vehicles you'd consider off-road vehicles offer an AWD system rather than a traditional transfer case.
Unless you'll be doing serious off-road work or play, all-wheel drive is sufficient for most needs. It offers superior traction in motion, and modern systems that utilize traction and stability control can maximize every iota of grip. They are not invincible, but if you're facing mud, sand, or snow, it'll be a lot harder to get stuck.
One thing both AWD and 4WD won't do for you is improve braking. Braking is entirely up to the grip available to the tires. Sending more power to one particular wheel doesn't help much with slowing down, although the extreme "crawling" gear ratios a low range system provides can help you creep down an incline. The best single thing you can do if you intend to drive in low-traction situations is to ensure you're using an appropriate tire for the job. Will you be driving in snow and ice all winter? Don't get an all-season tire, and instead invest in your safety with a proper winter tire – and remember, winter tires aren't just better in snow, they also provide better grip at low temperatures even on dry pavement. Hitting the mud? Mud terrain tires should help you out. Same goes for sand. Choose the right tire for the job.
