Rumormill

Ford Focus ST to come with a 275-hp 1.5-liter three-cylinder?

Why that might be plausible — and why it might not

Apr 19th 2018 at 8:25AM
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Ford Focus ST
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Ford Focus ST
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Ford Focus ST
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Ford Focus ST
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Ford Focus ST
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Ford Focus ST
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Ford Focus ST
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Ford Focus ST
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Ford Focus ST
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Ford Focus ST
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Ford Focus ST
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Ford Focus ST
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Ford Focus ST
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Ford Focus ST
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Ford Focus ST
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Ford Focus ST
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Ford Focus ST
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Ford Focus ST
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Ford Focus ST
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Ford Focus ST
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Ford Focus ST
  • Image Credit: CarPix
2018 Focus ST 2018 Ford Focus ST
MSRP $25,170
Explore
Reviews
Build
AutoGuide reports that the coming 2020 Ford Focus ST will run with a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine producing 275 horsepower. This is a novel assertion for several reasons, the first being that it mimics a similarly unsourced rumor from one year ago in Autocar, down to the cylinder count and horsepower. AutoGuide leaves out the particulars about how Ford would coax more than 180 hp-per-liter from the L Dragon engine; Autocar's 2017 article said the Blue Oval would rely on twin-scroll turbocharging and direct injection.

The same 1.5-liter turbo three in the new Fiesta ST puts out 197 hp and 214 pound-feet of torque. Why would Ford obsess over extracting another 78 hp from the 1.5-liter when it already has a more powerful four-cylinder at the ready? The current Focus ST uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost that gets 252 hp and 270 lb-ft; buyers likely wouldn't complain if Ford squeezed that engine out to 275 hp. And although the C2 architecture has been engineered to fit the three-cylinder engines, it is an evolution of the previous Global C platform and shouldn't have any issue swallowing a four-cylinder.

Autocar suspects that the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) test and the coming European fleet C02 requirement of 95g/km are the causes. If Ford could combine power gains with the increased fuel economy from the three-pot's cylinder deactivation, the new Focus ST could out-grunt rivals like the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Hyundai Veloster N, while closing the gap on fuel economy and meeting all future regulations.

We still expect a four-cylinder in the engine bay when the ST bows later this year or early next. However, there is minor in-house precedent for a switch, should it come: The 1.5-liter in the Fiesta ST replaced the previous 1.6-liter four-cylinder with the same output. A major precedent comes courtesy of one of the Focus ST's European rivals: Peugeot's 308 GTi harnesses a 1.6-liter tri-pot with 266 hp and 243 lb-ft.

Related Video:

Featured Gallery2020 Ford Focus ST spy shots
Ford Focus ST Ford Focus ST Ford Focus ST Ford Focus ST Ford Focus ST Ford Focus ST Ford Focus ST Ford Focus ST
Rumormill Ford Hatchback Future Performance 2020 ford focus st ford ford focus ford focus st
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X