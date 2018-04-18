Aston Martin DBS, Superleggera names resurrected for a new ‘Super GT’

The new car, which Aston refers to a "flagship Super GT," will be introduced in June, as mentioned in a teaser video that somehow reminds us of the xenomorph creature in the "Alien" sci-fi movies. But it's not going to be a big, heavy bruiser, as Aston is also adorning it with a Superleggera badge, referring to super-lightweight construction and dating back to the classic Carrozzeria Touring days of the DB4, DB5 and DB6.
Sources such as Autocar say the new, Vanquish-replacing model would have the turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 from the DB11, but tuned for considerably higher output than the DB11's 600 horsepower — perhaps 700 hp is in order. Official power figures have not yet been released, but June isn't that far away.
Announcing the re-birth of an iconic name. A distinctive moniker, set to be proudly worn once again by Aston Martin's flagship Super GT.— Aston Martin (@astonmartin) April 17, 2018
DBS Superleggera.https://t.co/W7Z6SuJFbW pic.twitter.com/1e4ePW84sl
Related Video: