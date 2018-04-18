Teased

Aston Martin DBS, Superleggera names resurrected for a new ‘Super GT’

The wraps will come off in June

Apr 18th 2018 at 9:15AM
Aston Martin has announced it's bringing back the time-honored DBS name. Originally used in the 1967-1972 GT car, the name was briefly resurrected for a DB9-related model made from 2008 to 2012, and then put back on the shelf.

The new car, which Aston refers to a "flagship Super GT," will be introduced in June, as mentioned in a teaser video that somehow reminds us of the xenomorph creature in the "Alien" sci-fi movies. But it's not going to be a big, heavy bruiser, as Aston is also adorning it with a Superleggera badge, referring to super-lightweight construction and dating back to the classic Carrozzeria Touring days of the DB4, DB5 and DB6.

Sources such as Autocar say the new, Vanquish-replacing model would have the turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 from the DB11, but tuned for considerably higher output than the DB11's 600 horsepower — perhaps 700 hp is in order. Official power figures have not yet been released, but June isn't that far away.



