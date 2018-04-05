2019 Jaguar I-Pace First Drive Review | A taste of Jag's EV crossover

So full driving impressions will have to wait for an actual first drive of the 2019 I-Pace, but I can at least say that this is a car worth getting excited for. In fact, Callum says it's the most exciting project he's ever been a part of, which is certainly impressive should you peruse his résumé. And really, if this thing had a spikey T logo on its trunk rather than a leaping cat, I'd wager the Internet would melt, women would faint in the streets and waiting lists would stretch to Mars.As it is, you can order an I-Pace right now with a starting price of $69,500 for the full 90kWh battery, 240-mile range and 0-60 time of 4.5 seconds. Deliveries begin in the second half of this year. Hopefully we'll get a few more minutes behind a wheel between then and now.