Land Rover two-door Range Rover looks to be in the works

Back in December, Australian automotive publication Motoring reported Land Rover's lead designer, Gerry McGovern, said that a two-door, full-size Range Rover from Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) was on the horizon. Now it seems development is fully underway based on the prototype in the spy shots above.
Although the Range Rover in the images above does have two door handles on either side, it becomes very clear when looking between the wheels that this vehicle is notably shorter than a normal Range Rover. It's too short to have normal rear doors that would be useful, especially with the length of the main doors. So we suspect the rear handles are a distraction. Still there appears to be a decent amount of space between the edge of the front door and the wheel arch, so there's a possibility Land Rover could use rear-hinged half doors a la Honda Element or Mazda RX-8 to fill the area and make rear-seat accessibility easier.
The other thing we can tell from these shots is that this two-door Range Rover has similar proportions to the original two-door Range Rover. The front doors are a little longer than a four-door, but not the wings you see on traditional coupes, and there's quite a bit of glass and sheet metal behind it, ending in a traditional upright hatch area. This is a sharp contrast to the trend of ever more lower, rakish, "coupe-like" SUVs such as the upcoming Audi Q8. We're expecting there to be at least a couple more years before we see a production version of this SUV, and it could be preceeded by a concept, as Land Rover and SVO did with the Discovery SVX.
Related Video:
Although the Range Rover in the images above does have two door handles on either side, it becomes very clear when looking between the wheels that this vehicle is notably shorter than a normal Range Rover. It's too short to have normal rear doors that would be useful, especially with the length of the main doors. So we suspect the rear handles are a distraction. Still there appears to be a decent amount of space between the edge of the front door and the wheel arch, so there's a possibility Land Rover could use rear-hinged half doors a la Honda Element or Mazda RX-8 to fill the area and make rear-seat accessibility easier.
The other thing we can tell from these shots is that this two-door Range Rover has similar proportions to the original two-door Range Rover. The front doors are a little longer than a four-door, but not the wings you see on traditional coupes, and there's quite a bit of glass and sheet metal behind it, ending in a traditional upright hatch area. This is a sharp contrast to the trend of ever more lower, rakish, "coupe-like" SUVs such as the upcoming Audi Q8. We're expecting there to be at least a couple more years before we see a production version of this SUV, and it could be preceeded by a concept, as Land Rover and SVO did with the Discovery SVX.
Related Video: