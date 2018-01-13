The 2019 RAM 1500 gets a torque boost with the new eTorque system

The Ram is all new for 2018. The 1500 will come in two engine versions, a 3.6-liter V6 and a 5.7-liter V8. An eTorque system will add an extra 90 pound-feet of torque in the V6 and 130 in the V8. And it will get a massive 12-inch touchscreen. For more coverage of the NAIAS 2018 head over to https://www.autoblog.com/detroit-auto-show/

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.