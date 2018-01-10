A car-buyer's glossary of terms

Car buying has its own language. Car shoppers looking for the best deal on the best car at the best price don't necessarily have to speak it fluently, but they should learn the lingo. That way when the salesperson at your local dealer asks if your trade-in can cover the down payment on a closed-end lease, you don't look like a deer in the headlights.
Got all that? If you're ready to put these terms to work for you and buy or lease a new car, head over to Autoblog's Car Finder to help you choose your next car.
Got all that? If you're ready to put these terms to work for you and buy or lease a new car, head over to Autoblog's Car Finder to help you choose your next car.
