Lyft, Aptiv offer autonomous rides at CES

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas is a showcase for technology, and more and more of the tech on display makes its way into the vehicles. This includes self-driving systems. This year, CES attendees will be able to experience autonomous vehicles in person, as tech company Aptiv is partnering with Lyft to provide fully automated rides during the show.
The partners have combined an autonomous driving platform from Aptiv (formerly known as Delphi Automotive, which acquired self-driving startup NuTonomy) with Lyft's smart dispatching system to allow customers to hail rides near the Las Vegas Strip. The point-to-point rides will take passengers to more than 20 destinations.
"Lyft's mission is to build the world's best transportation ecosystem in partnership with the most advanced self-driving technology and automotive companies," said Lyft CEO Logan Green. "Partnering with Aptiv for our open platform brings us one step closer to making our vision a reality." Lyft is one of a growing number of companies with a permit to test self-driving cars in California, and is partnering with Ford to deploy self-driving cars in coming years. Last year, Lyft opened a self-driving division and announced plans to hire "several hundred" engineers to work at its facility in Palo Alto.
Lyft and Aptiv won't be alone in showcasing autonomous tech at CES. Byton has a self-driving car it plans to debut there. Magna will include autonomous tech at its booth, and TriLumina will show off its 3D lidar. You can bet there will be others, too. The chance to actually try it out with Lyft is impressive, though.
