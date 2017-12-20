2018 Mazda Miata adds a cherry on top

For 2018, Mazda is adding a number of new options that should get the attention of prospective Miata buyers, and one of them is shown above. Starting with the new model year, Mazda will offer both the usual black soft top, but also a "Dark Cherry" red top. It looks quite sharp with the silvery-blue color above, and it should be an excellent complement to the Grand Touring model's newest interior option. On the Grand Touring trim, customers can choose the reddish-brown Nappa leather interior that was first applied to the Miata RF Launch Edition. The interior package adds $300 to the top-trim Miata's price tag.
There are a few other upgrades sprinkled throughout the Miata lineup. The base-level Sport models will finally get infotainment with a 7-inch screen instead of the the little stereo controls mounted to the dash. The midrange Club model now gets heated cloth seats that are upgraded to heated leather units with the Brembo/BBS package, which for $3,770 adds Brembo brakes, BBS wheels, a body kit and the aforementioned seats. Another $700 nets the same package but with Recaro seats that also feature seat heaters.
Along with the new features come slight price increases across the board. The base 2018 Sport trim now starts at $26,185, an increase of $395. The Club increases in price by $370 to $30,045, and the Grand Touring has the smallest change of $145 to $31,085. The first 2018 soft-top Miatas will arrive at dealerships this month, and should be available everywhere in January.
