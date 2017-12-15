Need for Speed Payback updates add cars, parts, new game mode

Next week, Need for Speed Payback will get a range of new content for players including cars that weren't previously available, additional parts for some vehicles, and a new game mode. If you're like us, the car availability is one of the big draws, and it features the Mazda RX-7 Spirit R, Plymouth Barracuda, Nissan Skyline 2000 GTR, BMW M3 Evolution II E30, and two Volvos, the 242DL and Amazon P130. Similar to the derelict cars, which were barn finds that required you to find the chassis and parts across the map, these are called "abandoned cars" that you'll have to find and take home. And when you do pick them up, you'll have to escape a police chase to keep them and unlock them in the dealerships. The RX-7 will be the first one available, with the other cars coming later.
Another of the content updates is all for BMWs. Each of the BMWs in the game will now be customizable with official BMW M Performance accessories. These include everything from bumpers to grilles, depending on the model of BMW. Both the abandoned cars and the BMW accessories are free updates for all players with any version of the game.
One other piece of content is a entirely new game mode with a complete single-player series of events. It's called Speedcross, and based on the video above, it looks like it's something like Ken Block's gymkhana stunt runs. The goal of the event type is to have the best score, which is earned from doing drifts, jumps, going through speed traps at high speed, and smashing stuff. In these events, you'll apparently face off with opponents from previous Need for Speed games such as Underground, Most Wanted and Carbon. This update also comes with two completely new cars to the game, the Mini Countryman John Cooper Works and the Infiniti Q60. Unlike the aforementioned updates, the Speedcross update will cost money to download if you own a basic version of Payback. Owners of the "Deluxe Edition" will get the content for free. All of these updates become available on December 19.
