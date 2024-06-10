Lexus LC Convertible Luggage Test: How much fits in the trunk?

Leave no stone unturned, right? I've actually luggage tested the Lexus LC 500 before, but that was the coupe. And with it, I was able to fit a surprising amount of stuff inside. Admittedly, by taking advantage of the back seat.

The LC 500 Convertible, however, is a different story. It has 4.7 cubic-feet compared to the coupe's 5.4, and while seven-tenths of a cube may amount to nothing in SUVs and family sedans, it can be a make-or-break amount when we're talking tiny trunks like these.

It's also important to note the LC 500h hybrid has the same trunk as the Convertible. Both the hybrid battery and Convertible roof rob the same amount of real estate from the standard trunk, which also explains why there's no LC 500h convertible.

Here is the trunk in question. It sure is small, but the opening is actually quite large, so that's nice.

You'll note there's some little thingies inside it, though.

This is a tire inflator kit. And no, it won't fit under the floor.

This is a first aid kit, which doesn't seem like the best use of trunk space, but hey, people get ouchies. I decided to stuff it on top of the tire inflator box for this test.

Now to the bags, as if we're really going to need the full boilerplate description of them. As with every Luggage Test, I use two midsize roller suitcases that would need to be checked in at the airport (26 inches long, 16 wide, 11 deep), two black roll-aboard suitcases that just barely fit in the overhead (24L x 15W x 10D), and one smaller green roll-aboard that fits easily (23L x 15W x 10D). I also include my wife's fancy overnight bag just to spruce things up a bit (21L x 12W x 12D).

Option A: the biggest bag, and some space left over for a grocery bag or two. Definitely not the fancy bag.

Option B: One of the medium black bags and smaller green bag. That's all she wrote for the convertible.

Option C: Buy an LC 500 Coupe instead, in which case you can fit the biggest bag and one of the medium black bags with some room to spare. Alternatively, you can fit two of the medium bags and the fancy bag.

Now, I did not load up the back seat as I did with the Coupe.

First, driving around with the top down and your back seat full of luggage just says you've made a poor vehicular choice. Or are incapable of packing light.

Second, I did not want to put dirty luggage wheels on this test car's beautiful white leather. There's no way an owner would do that unless they were fleeing some catastrophe and their LC 500 was the only means available.

Nevertheless, here's the remainder of my bags in the back seat of the coupe. Would the Convertible's more upright seatback angle prevent this same amount from happening? Probably, but this same amount of items could at least fit in the Hybrid's back seat.

Finally, one more learning from the Coupe test ...

A golf bag fits in the trunk with the driver placed separately. Given the Convertible only loses space in the forward-most portion of the trunk, it should also be able to fit this same golf bag. Now, could I have unearthed this golf bag from my garage to find out for sure? I guess, but this seems sufficient. I'm calling this stone sufficiently overturned.