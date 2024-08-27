2025 Genesis G80 First Drive Review: Classic luxury through and through

A long-running trend in the luxury car segment has been prioritizing performance over comfort. A lot of the credit for this can be laid at the tires of BMW and Audi, or at least those that followed their lead, especially Cadillac in the mid- to late-2000s. As driving enthusiasts, we generally have appreciated the fruits of this trend (Cadillac builds some of the best sports sedans in the world, good enough for one of our own editors to own). But it does mean that a more traditional, comfort-focused luxury car is harder to find. Genesis, though, has such a car in its 2025 G80, and when it’s in its element, it’s sublime.

Really, the G80 is basically as good as this current generation has ever been, since the 2025 refresh isn’t that much different from the car that debuted for 2021. Genesis updated the bumpers, added “Micro Lens Array” headlights, and created unique versions of both for its Sport trim levels. Those Sport models also have exposed exhaust tips and dark chrome trim. Mechanically, changes are sparse, with the most significant one being the application of four-piston front brake calipers to the whole range, rather than just the Sport trims.

The biggest change is ultimately inside, where a 27-inch OLED screen replaces the old model’s separate instrument cluster and infotainment display. Some accompanying tweaks to the dash are made to accommodate the new display, along with some touch-sensitive buttons in the center stack.

We only had the opportunity to drive the top-spec 3.5T Sport Prestige. All models with its 3.5-liter turbo V6 make 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque; all models, period, now get standard all-wheel drive. The V6-equipped G80s also get adaptive suspension (as does the 2.5T Sport Prestige). The 3.5T Sport Prestige we're driving adds rear-wheel steering, an electronically controlled torque-vectoring rear limited-slip differential and a Sport+ drive mode. The Sport+ drive mode holds gears longer, sharpens throttle response, and adjusts suspension and traction control settings. There’s even a launch control function with the mode. It all sounds like fun stuff for the enthusiast, but it’s all completely out of place in this car.

The G80 is at its absolute happiest being a swift cruiser. On long straight highways, it’s darn near silent inside, even on nasty surfaces like concrete. Genesis says it managed to improve NVH by adopting foam filled tires on the 20-inch wheels, as well as the use of “dynamic dampers” on the upper control arms. The ride is steady on such roads, with gentle, slightly floaty motions going over bumps. The ever-punchy V6 and smooth eight-speed transmission are as good here as anywhere else in the Genesis lineup, with copious torque.

On the meandering country roads of Kentucky, the G80’s soft suspension tuning, commendable control and relative lowness allowed it to waft along at 6/10s to 7/10s in elegant comfort. It was perfect for getting where you want to be at a comfortable pace that doesn’t feel like a chore, but still lets you soak up your surroundings.

Pop it into Sport+, though, and it all goes wrong. The throttle response is overly sharp and jumpy. The transmission can’t shift quickly enough to match the throttle. The suspension settings don’t change enough to keep the roughly 4,500-pound sedan under control when trying to corner hard. You’ll never want to actually drive it hard enough to tell if the rear steering and fancy rear differential contribute anything to the experience (which in our drive, it didn’t seem to). We know that Genesis can build a sweet sporting machine, just look at the G70. But unless it produces something more dedicated like the G80 Magma Special (currently a Middle East market special with TBA specs), this half measure just doesn’t seem worth the added cost for what are superfluous performance add-ons.

Contributing to the G80’s chill driving experience is its excellent interior. The Sport Prestige has the fanciest cabin with Nappa leather, faux suede ceiling liner and carbon fiber trim. It really pops in the red leather option exclusive to Sport models. But every trim gets the same dash, which is simple, organic and rather calming. The vents blend into one big pseudo opening; the door panels gently curve to meet the dash; the soft, if low-contrast, beige cluster graphics particularly convey the soothing vibes. Some of the touch buttons would be more functional if they were fully physical, but they’re otherwise inoffensive. Also, because lower trims have virtually the same interior, just with either leatherette or normal leather upholstery, you’ll get similar experiences in every version. We’d actually argue some of the wood trim choices in lower trims are more attractive than our Sport Prestige’s carbon (speaking of superfluous performance add-ons).

The G80 is truly a classic luxury sedan in all the best ways. It’s elegant and composed, from its looks to the driving experience. It’s well-worth considering. Our only recommendation is to skip the 3.5 Sport Prestige for one of the other trims. You’ll save some money, and you won’t be tempted to ask the car to be something it isn’t. You and the G80 will be happier for it.