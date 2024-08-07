The baddest Range Rover Sport returns in Edition Two guise

Last year, Land Rover launched the most potent street model yet, the Range Rover Sport SV Edition One. It came with just one engine option, a mild-hybrid version of the BMW twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 making a massive 626 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. On top of that, it got fancy interlinked hydraulic suspension that helps reduce all body motions from dive to roll, a quicker steering rack, bigger brakes and even available carbon fiber wheels. But when Land Rover showed it, the company also revealed that the super SUV had already sold out. Fortunately for the wealthy Land Rover hoon, the SV is back and called the Edition Two.

The specs are all pretty much the same as the Edition One, but Land Rover made some minor tweaks. The four paint options available are new to the model, and one of them, the Blue Nebula matte paint shown at top, is exclusive to the vehicle. Land Rover has put together some premade combinations of colors and materials including different leathers, brake caliper paints, and carbon fiber trim selections. Newly available are the forged carbon fiber exterior trims, but some color combinations continue with the woven versions. The Ligurian Black Gloss option also brings unique knit fabric upholstery. That upholstery and the leather fits over carbon fiber-backed power, climate controlled and massaging seats. If the curated selections aren't quite to your taste, you can do a bit of mixing and matching yourself.

Unlike the Edition One, the Edition Two is currently available to purchase, so it's not yet too late. But you'll need to have a large bank account. The Range Rover starts at $182,325. Choosing some of the preselected combinations raises the price, as will choosing any options a la carte. It's steep, but it is also the most menacing Land Rover around.