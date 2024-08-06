Listen to the Lamborghini Huracan successor's V8 rev to 10,000 rpm

Lamborghini is about to break a decades-long tradition: it confirmed that the Huracán's successor will be its first turbocharged super-sports car. The company released a short preview video that briefly shows the new car revving to over 10,000 rpm to reassure skeptical fans.

The 55-second video takes you on a trip down memory lane. First, we see — and hear! — the Gallardo, which was sold between the 2004 and 2014 model years, going flat-out on a dyno. Next, it's the Huracán's turn to demonstrate what it's capable of; the video briefly shows a tachometer with a redline pegged at 8,500 rpm. Finally, it's the new car's turn, and it out-revs its predecessor by going over 10,000 rpm.

While we can hear the new, twin-turbocharged V8 engine's exhaust note, we can also clearly hear the whine of an electric motor as the tach needle makes its way past the 10,000-rpm mark. That's because the model that will replace the Huracán will use a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. We'll need to be patient to learn the full specifications, but we already know that the 4.0-liter engine will develop about 800 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque on its own. The pistons are linked to a flat-plane crankshaft, so the V8 should sound a lot like a racing engine.

The video hides the new car's styling, but earlier spy shots suggest it will remain characterized by a wedge-shaped silhouette. It's difficult to tell how the finer design details, such as the headlights, have evolved because the test mule spotted by our spies is covered by camouflage. The car could borrow a handful of styling cues from the Revuelto, which was unveiled in 2023 to replace the Aventador with a new V12.

We won't have to wait long to find out more, as an earlier report claims Lamborghini will reveal the Huracán's successor during Monterey Car Week, which is right around the corner. When it lands, it will join the Revuelto and the updated Urus SE in Lamborghini's hybrid-only range.