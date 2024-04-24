Beijing

2025 Lamborghini Urus SE gets 788-horsepower PHEV system

It also features an updated design

Apr 24th 2024 at 9:53AM
Lamborghini is diving deeper into the electrification pool by releasing a plug-in hybrid variant of the Urus called SE. Unveiled at the 2024 Beijing auto show, the battery-electric SUV gets nearly 800 horsepower as well as a series of visual and technology updates inside and out.

The Urus SE isn't the first plug-in hybrid member of the Lamborghini range; the 1,001-horsepower Revuelto claimed that spot. However, its importance shouldn't be understated: The Urus is the best-selling Lamborghini by a significant margin. The same approach to design that shaped the Revuelto permeated the Urus, and the Italian brand stresses that electrification is a way to offer enthusiasts more performance.

Don't worry, there's still a V8 at the core of the system. It's a re-engineered version of the familiar, 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged eight that has powered the Urus since its inception, and it develops 611 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque on its own. It works jointly with an electric motor that's integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission and linked to a 25.9-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack stuffed under the trunk floor. The drivertrain's total output checks in at 788 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 699 pound-feet of torque from 1,750 to 5,750 rpm. Lamborghini quotes a 0-to-62-mph time of 3.4 seconds, a 194-mph top speed, and up to 37 miles of electric-only range.

Electrification adds weight, and Lamborghini hasn't revealed how much the Urus SE weighs, but it points out that the model offers a better power-to-weight ratio than the existing Urus S. That's in spite of a new electric torque vectoring system that splits the drivetrain's output between the front and rear axles as needed and a limited-slip rear differential that provides what the brand calls "on-demand oversteering."

Several visual changes set the SE apart from other members of the Urus range. Starting at the front, Lamborghini fitted smoother-looking headlights with matrix LED technology, a redesigned grille, and a new hood. Out back, the rear lights are now connected by a mesh-like piece of trim that echoes the Gallardo, according to company design boss Mitja Borkert. Too soon? Not quite; time flies, and the V10-powered Gallardo (which spearheaded Lamborghini's modern range of entry-level supercars) has already celebrated its 20th birthday.

While these changes may sound small, they add up. The new diffuser increases the rear end's downforce by 35% at high speeds compared to the Urus S, the brakes get up to 30% more cooling air, while the mechanical and engine components receive up to 15% more cooling air.

Inside, the dashboard houses a 12.3-inch touchscreen that displays the latest version of Lamborghini's infotainment system, which also gets several hybrid-specific menus. The driver faces a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and the center console's "tamburo" switches remain. They let the driver choose one of 10 (!) driving modes: Strada, Sport, Corsa, Neve, Sabbia, and Terra, which are carried over from the Urus S, plus EV Drive, Hybrid, Performance, and Recharge, which are hybrid-only. Hybrid mode notably aims to delivers the highest possible efficiency.

Details such as pricing and availability will be announced at a later date.

