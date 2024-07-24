BMW builds a one-off M5 for Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

The Pebble Beach Concours cavalcade of carefully curated custom cars has commenced. The first is a special one-off 2025 BMW M5 that features a color scheme that can't be approached by conventional customers.

It's inelegantly called the 2025 BMW M5 Pebble Beach Concours d”Elegance #1/1. But the name does get the idea across: It's a custom-configured car for the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, and it's the only one of its kind. The unique features start with the Frozen Orange paint, which is a BMW Individual color that was recently discontinued. According to BMW, it painted the car quite a while ago before the color was out of production, and this helps ensure that no one else will have an M5 in this hue. The same color is hand-painted on accents in the staggered wheels, which also hide carbon ceramic brakes with gold-painted calipers.

Inside, the orange theme is continued with Kyalami Orange and Silverstone leather upholstery scheme, which cannot be optioned by regular M5 customers. The headrests also receive Pebble Beach Concours logos, which appear on the carbon fiber dash trim and custom door sills, too.

BMW fitted a bunch of option packages, too. They include things like highway driving assist, a light-up grille, power window shades, ventilated seats, parking assist, carbon fiber roof, carbon fiber spoiler, carbon fiber mirror caps, M Drive Professional with Dynamic and Dynamic Plus modes, a 190 mph speed limiter and a BMW Performance Center driving class. The company estimates the cost of all the options at $57,000 on top of the base MSRP.

This one-off car will be auctioned by Gooding and Company during the Pebble Beach Car Week. It will be set at no reserve, with all proceeds above the MSRP going to Pebble Beach Company Foundation, a charity that helps with literacy and education programs for disadvantaged kids in Monterey County. Gooding estimates the selling price between $150,000 and $200,000, but it has every chance of going for more. BMW estimates delivery of the custom car will be in October of this year.