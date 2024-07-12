Ford Raptor T1+ debuts at Goodwood with sights set on the Dakar Rally

This wild-looking off-roader is the Ford Raptor T1+, and it’s a purpose-built vehicle set to take on the Dakar Rally.

Revealed at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, this Ford is built in collaboration with Ford Performance and M-Sport Ltd, a UK-based motorsports engineering company that is known for its rally efforts. Under the hood is a familiar powerplant with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 with an unspecified amount of horsepower. It has a dry-sump oil system and unique exhaust fully visible from the rear.

Fox three-way adjustable and four-way adjustable external bypass dampers with remote reservoirs are used, and Ford says it has 13.8 inches of wheel travel. It rides on 37-inch tires wrapping 17-inch aluminum wheels. Alcon discs and six-piston calipers are installed at all four corners. Ground clearance stands at a mighty 15.7 inches, and its body consists of all carbon fiber panels.

Its livery calls out Ford’s partnership with Red Bull with a traditional Red Bull design and colors. Of course, there’s a whole lot of Raptor branding splattered all over it, too, with our favorite part being the “RAPTOR” spelled out in the front skid plate.

“To embrace this challenge, we have partnered with the best in the world with M-Sport and Red Bull, and I think it shows how seriously we are taking this project,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports. “The Ford Raptor T1+ is a stake in the ground for our global off-road vision – we want to take on the best and prove ourselves in the toughest places on earth. The lessons we are learning from Raptor T1+, along with competing with stock trucks in Baja 1000 and Finke Desert Race, will help make Raptor vehicles even better for our customers.”

Ford intends to enter the Raptor T1+ in at least three rally events through January of this year, with the last being the Dakar Rally. Carlos Sainz Sr. and Nani Roma are confirmed drivers, but there will be two other entries with unnamed drivers, as well. If you’re at Goodwood, you’ll be able to see the Raptor T1+ on the grounds in all its wild off-road glory.

