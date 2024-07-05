2025 GMC Sierra EV rumored to offer a smaller 170-kWh pack as standard

It's kind of wild that you can order a 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 pickup, yet GMC hasn't released specific figures for battery capacity; maybe that's info you only get after putting down a deposit. Adding to the mystery, the 2025 GMC Sierra EV, already being promoted at the GMC site and which will be available later this year, will add a second battery. GM Authority says the pack in the 2024 truck (that only comes in one trim) is the 204-kWh pack we already know from the GMC Hummer EV. In April, GMC raised the estimated range rating for that pack from 400 miles to 440 miles, upped towing capacity by 500 pounds to 10,000 pounds, and raised max payload capacity by 150 pounds to 1,450 pounds. For 2025, GMA says the the Sierra EV range will add a smaller 170-kWh pack for lower trims.

Trims, you ask? Yes, next year's standard Denali trim will be joined by AT4 and Elevation trims. The AT4 will come with trail-use perks like four-wheel steering, CrabWalk, and two additional inches of ground clearance thanks to 18-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch all-terrain tires, plus Super Cruise and a spray-on bedliner. Optional features on the AT4 include a DC fast charge upgrade to 350-kW, GMC's MultiPro MidGate, and the 10.2-kW Power Station Pro. The Elevation, typically a lower trim in GMC's vehicle lineups, comes with a power-operated frunk, the MultiPro tailgate, and sits on 18-inch wheels in 33-inch rubber. The Elevation options menu will offer the MultiPro MidGate, Super Cruise, spray-on bedliner, Power Station Pro, and fast charge upgrade. The Denali will come with all of these tech features standard, but sit on 24-inch wheels in 35-inch rubber.

New colors will expand the palette from the sole option today, Thunderstorm Gray, to include Deep Ember Tintcoat, Deep Ocean Metallic, Moonlight Matte, Onyx Black, and Summit White.

Back to the battery, the 2025 Sierra EV's order guide shows two pack options, an Extended Range and a Max Range, without giving capacity figures. GMA believes this will be a 20-module pack of 170 kWh, powering a range of around 380 to 390 miles. The 2025 trucks reportedly begin heading down lines in early September, starting with the Denali trim, so information should be forthcoming in the not-too-distant. The AT4 and Elevation trims will reach dealerships early next year.