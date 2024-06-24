Kia Carnival hybrid minivan debuts for just above $40,000

Kia’s all-purpose Carnival MPV, which arrives this month with a number of cosmetic and technology refinements, adds a new turbo hybrid motor to the mix. Prices for the hybrid models range from $41,895 to top level trim of $53,995, both including the $1,395 destination charge. The refreshed non-hybrid 2025 model starts at $37,895 for the Carnival LX, bumps up to $39,895 for the LXS, and tops out at $51,995 for the SX Prestige. Also in the line is the EX ($2,095) and SX ($46,995).

The added Carnival Hybrid gets a 1.6-liter turbo-hybrid engine paired with a 54kW motor and a six-speed automatic transmission — the only tranny offered — that powers the front wheels. There’s a combined output of 242 horsepower, 271 lb.-ft. of torque. Fuel economy numbers haven’t yet been released.

Other features exclusive to the Carnival Hybrid include 17-inch aerodynamic wheels (standard on the LXS trim), standard Active Air Flaps integrated in the front fascia, and paddle regenerative braking.

The current Carnival's V6 carries over. At 3.5 liters, it makes 287 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. It's only available with front-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic.

Inside there’s Kia’s fancy Star Map interior lighting and "Slide-Flex" seating for eight-passenger versions (except those equipped with optional lounge seat), with a sliding second row and removable second-row seats and fold-in-floor third-row seats. A standard voice recognition system responds to key commands such as opening the windows or adjusting the climate control, while available driver convenience features include an 11-inch full-color Head Up Display, Full Display Mirror, and Ultrawide-based Digital Key 2.0.

A newly-designed grille and headlamps feature up front on the minivan. The dash integrates a 4.2-inch TFT and 12.3-inch screen; EX trims and above feature a full digital instrumentation upgrade with a 12.3-inch cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment and navigation displays on a curved panoramic panel.

Expect more details, including the all-important hybrid efficiency numbers, closer to the on-sale date later this summer.