Dealer says he sold LeBron James a Bugatti. LeBron replies: 'LIARS!'

It’s news in the automobile chat rooms when LeBron James buys a new Bugatti.
It’s news as well when LeBron James doesn’t buy a new Bugatti.
Seems that a California high-end dealership “congratulated” the NBA legend for all to see on Instagram about his "purchase," bragging that James was their “biggest VIP customer.’’ Turns out none of that was true — it's the car-dealer equivalent of stolen valor.
“Stop the [cap]!! LIARS!!” James shot back on his own post, aiming his blast at the Effortless Motors dealership in Riverside. “I don't know y'all and I don't even have that car. CLOUT CHASERS.’’ James also shared a video posted by the dealer showing a car being loaded onto a truck. No details on that vehicle or on the supercar James purportedly bought.
TMZ Sports said it spoke with Effortless Motors owner Daniel Ubario, who admitted that the uproar was part of a marketing ploy, and that he didn't expect the angry reaction from James … or from his legion of fans who took to social media to bash Ubario.
Ubario also said that he’d not worked with LeBron in any capacity in the past.
