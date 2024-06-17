It's official: 2024 Nissan GT-R the final year for the U.S. market

We're about to be Godzilla minus one: Nissan makes the GT-R's demise official with information on two limited edition coupes the automaker announced in March. Come October, the Nissan Motor Tochigi Plant that produces the cars and the facility's clean room for engine assembly will stop assembling cars for the U.S. market. After 17 years of Godzilla roaming the U.S. mainland, the monster's headed back to the deep.

Starting at the top, the T-Spec Takumi Edition enhances the midrange T-Spec trim Nissan announced for the 2024 model year. We get wider front fenders, carbon ceramic brakes, Nismo-tuned traction and stability control, and 20-inch forged Nismo Rays wheels in gold. The Takumi Edition engine is said to have been built with an "elevated level of attention to precise engine tolerances and component balancing during assembly." This additional care is noted by the red script on the engine builder's plaque in the engine bay, a gold VIN plate in the bay, and gold accents on the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6's intake cover. Buyers will find two exclusive colors on the palette, Millennium Jade and the legendary Midnight Purple color first seen on the R34 GT-R V-Spec. The interior's done in Mori Green leather.

The Skyline Edition is built on the entry Premium trim. The exclusive tweaks here are Bayside Blue exterior paint, which only appeared on the R34 Skyline GT-R and the 2020 50th Anniversary R35 GT-R, and a matching Sora Blue leather interior.

Prices for both special editions after the $1,895 destination are:

GT-R Skyline Edition: $132,985

$132,985 GT-R T-spec Takumi Edition: $152,985

Both cars comes in right about $10,000 above the GT-R Premium and GT-R T-Spec trims they're built on.

Nissan still won't say how many of each special it plans to make, only admitting, "Fewer than 200 units will be available." They're expected at dealers sometime this summer. Cue breathtaking markups in three, two ...

The automaker, will, however, leave us with a crumb of a clue about what's to come. After telling readers, "Sunsets always come before a new dawn approaches," the last line of the press release states, "While the R35 GT-R leaves an unforgettable legacy, Nissan is now hyperfocused on the future and the next era of exciting innovation in performance." That's a reference to the Hyper Force concept shown at last year's Tokyo Mobility Show, expected to be the inspiration for a pure-electric GT-R running on solid-state batteries.