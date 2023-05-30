2024 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 2 is a thorough visual transformation

RTR Vehicles is ready with its Spec 1 and Spec 2 versions of the 2024 Ford Mustang, although for now we're only getting info on the Spec 2. For the Mustang's S650 generation, RTR redrew its signature grille-mounted DRLs. Designers gave the quasi right-angle-triangle shape dimension with a light-tunnel effect, stacking three concentric DRLs into the same space. The dark space in the center is an intake for cooling air, a contrast with the hood scoops near the hood's leading edge that evacuate hot air. RTR didn't mention engine performance upgrades for the Spec 2, but we imagine the increased airflow will be vital to future RTR variants. RTR's Spec 5 takes the present Mustang up to 750 horsepower and 615 pound-feet of torque.

A Spec 2 conversion costs $12,495 on top of the price of the donor Mustang and can be added to any 2024 Mustang trim, from base EcoBoost to 500-hp Dark Horse. There are 22 pieces included. Starting from the front, the are new upper and lower grilles above a new front splitter and undertray extension, plus that extra venting in the DRLs and hood openings. RTR rocker panels run from front wheels to back below RTR graphics on the doors. An unmissable decklid spoiler adds an exclamation point in back. The whole thing sits on 20-inch RTR Aero 5 wheels wrapped in Nitto NT555 tires sized 275/35 all around.

Underneath, the handling should tighten up with adjustable front shocks and struts, front and rear sway bars and lowering springs, and a rear shock mount kit. Inside, it comes with a new shift knob, new floor mats, badges, and a serialized dash plaque with Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s graven signature.

The Spec 2 transformation would take a base EcoBoost Mustang to $45,010 and a base GT to $55,585. Every RTR comes with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty. They can be ordered at Ford dealers as soon as the new Mustangs reach dealer lots.

