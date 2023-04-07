Complete coverage of the 2023 New York Auto Show
Green

Rivian launches 600-hp Performance Dual-Motor AWD powertrain

It's compatible with the new Max battery pack

Apr 7th 2023 at 9:45AM
Rivian R1S action front three quarter low
  • Rivian R1S action front three quarter low
  • Rivian R1S action rear three quarter
  • Rivian R1S action front three quarter
  • Rivian R1S action downhill
  • Rivian R1S action profile
  • Rivian R1S and R1T
  • Rivian R1S frunk lid up
  • Rivian R1S lift glass up
  • Rivian R1S front detail
  • Rivian R1S wheel
  • Rivian R1S charge door
  • Rivian R1S interior
  • Rivian R1S interior Photo by Abigail Bassett
  • Rivian R1S interior from driver Photo by Abigail Bassett
  • Rivian R1S touchscreen navigation
  • Rivian R1S drive mode Sport
  • Rivian R1S touchscreen with Spotify
  • Rivian R1S steering wheel control
  • Rivian R1S glass roof
  • Rivian R1S second row
  • Rivian R1S third row access
  • Rivian R1S third row access button
  • Rivian R1S third row
  • Rivian R1S third row armrest
  • Rivian R1S third row armrest open
  • Rivian R1S max cargo from back doors
  • Rivian R1S frunk
  • Rivian R1S frunk Photo by Abigail Bassett
  • Rivian R1S cargo third row 50 up
  • Rivian R1S cargo third row down
  • Rivian R1S all rows down
  • Rivian R1S under floor storage

Rivian buyers and reservation holders have an additional powertrain to choose from as of April 2023. Known as the Performance Dual-Motor AWD system, the new setup slots between the Dual-Motor AWD and Quad-Motor AWD options in terms of horsepower, torque and price.

The powertrain's name is fairly self-explanatory: it consists of a pair of electric motors (one per axle) that zap the four wheels into motion for through-the-road all-wheel-drive. Its output checks in at 700 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque, and Rivian quotes a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds. These figures apply to both the R1T and the R1S. Driving range should check in at up to 400 miles, Rivian claims, because the drivetrain draws electricity from the Max battery pack already available on the R1T and announced for the R1S in March 2023.

In comparison, the entry-level Dual-Motor AWD system is rated at 600 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque. It enables a 4.5-second sprint from zero to 60 mph, but it offers the same 400-mile driving range rating when linked to the Max pack. At the top end of the line-up, the Quad-Motor AWD system delivers 835 horsepower, 908 pound-feet of torque, a 3-second 0-60 time and an EPA-estimated 328-mile driving range. It's not compatible with the Max Pack; Rivian is working on it but it hasn't released a timeline yet.

On sale now, the Performance Dual-Motor AWD powertrain costs $5,000 regardless of whether it's added to the R1T or the R1S. Customers who ordered one of Rivian's EVs with the Quad-Motor system and the Max Pack will automatically get their order changed to a dual-motor system, and pricing will get updated accordingly. Buyers who ordered their truck before March 1, 2022, will save $4,500 if they select the entry-level Dual-Motor AWD system and $2,000 if they choose the new Performance setup. Buyers who ordered their truck between March 2 and May 25, 2022, will save $6,000 by switching to the entry-level drivetrain and $1,000 by selecting the Performance system.

