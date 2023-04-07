Rivian launches 600-hp Performance Dual-Motor AWD powertrain

Rivian buyers and reservation holders have an additional powertrain to choose from as of April 2023. Known as the Performance Dual-Motor AWD system, the new setup slots between the Dual-Motor AWD and Quad-Motor AWD options in terms of horsepower, torque and price.

The powertrain's name is fairly self-explanatory: it consists of a pair of electric motors (one per axle) that zap the four wheels into motion for through-the-road all-wheel-drive. Its output checks in at 700 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque, and Rivian quotes a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds. These figures apply to both the R1T and the R1S. Driving range should check in at up to 400 miles, Rivian claims, because the drivetrain draws electricity from the Max battery pack already available on the R1T and announced for the R1S in March 2023.

In comparison, the entry-level Dual-Motor AWD system is rated at 600 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque. It enables a 4.5-second sprint from zero to 60 mph, but it offers the same 400-mile driving range rating when linked to the Max pack. At the top end of the line-up, the Quad-Motor AWD system delivers 835 horsepower, 908 pound-feet of torque, a 3-second 0-60 time and an EPA-estimated 328-mile driving range. It's not compatible with the Max Pack; Rivian is working on it but it hasn't released a timeline yet.

On sale now, the Performance Dual-Motor AWD powertrain costs $5,000 regardless of whether it's added to the R1T or the R1S. Customers who ordered one of Rivian's EVs with the Quad-Motor system and the Max Pack will automatically get their order changed to a dual-motor system, and pricing will get updated accordingly. Buyers who ordered their truck before March 1, 2022, will save $4,500 if they select the entry-level Dual-Motor AWD system and $2,000 if they choose the new Performance setup. Buyers who ordered their truck between March 2 and May 25, 2022, will save $6,000 by switching to the entry-level drivetrain and $1,000 by selecting the Performance system.

