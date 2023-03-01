Check Out the New Autoblog Electric Hub

Rivian R1S getting 'Max' battery pack

It will keep the seven-seater layout

Mar 1st 2023 at 10:20AM
Rivian R1S action front three quarter low
  • Rivian R1S action front three quarter low
  • Rivian R1S action front three quarter low
  • Rivian R1S action rear three quarter
  • Rivian R1S action front three quarter
  • Rivian R1S action downhill
  • Rivian R1S action profile
  • Rivian R1S and R1T
  • Rivian R1S frunk lid up
  • Rivian R1S lift glass up
  • Rivian R1S front detail
  • Rivian R1S wheel
  • Rivian R1S charge door
  • Rivian R1S interior
  • Rivian R1S interior Photo by Abigail Bassett
  • Rivian R1S interior from driver Photo by Abigail Bassett
  • Rivian R1S touchscreen navigation
  • Rivian R1S drive mode Sport
  • Rivian R1S touchscreen with Spotify
  • Rivian R1S steering wheel control
  • Rivian R1S glass roof
  • Rivian R1S second row
  • Rivian R1S third row access
  • Rivian R1S third row access button
  • Rivian R1S third row
  • Rivian R1S third row armrest
  • Rivian R1S third row armrest open
  • Rivian R1S max cargo from back doors
  • Rivian R1S frunk
  • Rivian R1S frunk Photo by Abigail Bassett
  • Rivian R1S cargo third row 50 up
  • Rivian R1S cargo third row down
  • Rivian R1S all rows down
  • Rivian R1S under floor storage

Rivian R1S buyers will have an additional powertrain option to choose from in late 2023. The company announced that the "Max" battery pack already available on the R1T truck will be offered on the R1S in the fallelec, and it won't reduce the SUV's seating capacity.

Posting on Twitter, company founder and CEO RJ Scaringe announced that R1S models equipped with the "Max" pack will begin rolling off the Normal, Illinois, assembly line in the fall. The biggest battery available will exclusively be compatible with the dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, and engineers managed to integrate it into the R1S platform without compromising the seven-seater layout.

Technical specifications haven't been announced, but Scaringe said his team's goal is to achieve a maximum driving range rating of at least 390 miles. In comparison, the Standard battery pack delivers 260 miles of range while the Large pack hasn't been rated by the EPA yet.

Rivian already offers the Max pack in the R1T pickup, where it unlocks 400 miles of range. There's no word yet on how much the R1S will cost when fitted with the bigger battery. For context, the Large battery is a $6,000 option on both the R1S and the R1T, and the Max pack adds $16,000 to the pickup's base price. It's reasonable to assume this figure will also apply to the R1S, though nothing is official.

Buyers who reserved a four-motor R1S or R1T equipped with the Max battery pack will need to wait longer, however. While this setup was previously announced as an option, Rivian delayed it several times and removed it from the list of available powertrains in December 2022.

Related video:

Featured GalleryRivian R1S
Share This Photo X