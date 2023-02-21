Porsche is reportedly planning an electric, Cayenne-sized SUV

Porsche is planning an electric successor to the Cayenne, according to a recent report. The battery-powered SUV will allegedly be sold alongside an updated version of the current-generation model, and it will share many of its underpinnings with the upcoming Macan EV.

Without citing sources, British magazine Autocar wrote that the electric Cayenne will go on sale in 2026. It will ride on a version of the modular Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture that's being co-developed by sister companies Audi and Porsche. The publication adds that, like the Macan EV, the Cayenne EV will feature torque-vectoring technology, a four-wheel steering system and an 800-volt electrical architecture. Interestingly, the battery pack will reportedly be capable of essentially splitting itself in two for faster charging.

It's too early to provide powertrain details, but it's reasonable to assume that the Cayenne EV's specifications will be at least on par with the Macan EV's. For context, the electric Macan tentatively due out in 2024 will offer dual-motor all-wheel-drive, a 100-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack and an output pegged at approximately 603 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque for the range-topping variant. Porsche could take advantage of the Cayenne's longer wheelbase to fit a bigger battery pack and unlock more driving range, however.

The report adds that the current, third-generation Cayenne (pictured) will stick around for at least a few more years. It made its debut in 2017 so it will receive a comprehensive round of updates inside and out in order to remain relatively fresh. It's Porsche's best-selling model globally and it competes in a hotly-contested segment of the market so the German company can't afford to let it wither on the vine.

Porsche hasn't commented on the report, and it hasn't announced what's next for the Cayenne.

