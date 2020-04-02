Audi wants its global range to include at least 20 electric models by 2025. It currently has access to three platforms designed to underpin battery-powered cars, and it released details about a fourth architecture named Premium Platform Electric (PPE) it's currently developing with sister company Porsche.

PPE will underpin most of the medium-sized and large EVs that will join the Audi range in the 2020s. It's a joint effort, Audi and Porsche engineers are developing it from scratch under the same roof, and it's being designed to be as modular as possible. It will be capable of accommodating a wide range of body styles including low-slung sedans, spacious wagons American may or may not get, and high-riding SUVs. The battery pack is the common denominator; neither brand will build a V8-powered car or a hybrid on PPE because it's all electric, all the time.

Some PPE-based cars will be marketed as high-performance models. Thomas Kolthoff, PPE's project manager, told Autoblog in late 2019 that the platform will be compatible with four-wheel steering, air suspension, and torque vectoring, though each brand will decide whether to make these features available on a case-by-case basis. PPE will offer rear-wheel drive and one electric motor in its standard configuration, but making it all-wheel drive will be as simple as adding a second motor over the front axle. Several battery sizes will fit in between the wheels, too.

An 800-volt electrical system similar to the Porsche Taycan's will make PPE-based cars compatible with 350-kilowatt fast-charging. Specifications like horsepower and driving range haven't been announced yet.