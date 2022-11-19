Tesla recalls 321,000 Model 3 and Model Y for taillamp problem

Tesla has issued a recall covering more than 321,000 vehicles due to taillamps that may fail to illuminate. Model Ys from 2020-2023 are included in the recall, but only Model 3 vehicles from the 2023 model year built between October 19 and November 5, 2022, may be affected. Tesla estimates that less than 1% of vehicles on the road in the United States exhibit the defect. Interestingly, Tesla says it "observed customer complaints primarily from foreign markets."

According to documents posted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, "In rare instances, taillamps on one or both sides of affected vehicles may intermittently illuminate due to a firmware anomaly that may cause false fault detections during the vehicle wake up process. Brake lamps, backup lamps and turn signal lamps are not affected by this condition and continue to operate as designed."

Naturally, taillamps that remain unlit at night can reduce visibility, both that of the Tesla driver and other motorists sharing the road. As is often the case with Tesla recalls, an over-the-air update will fix the issue, which means owners shouldn't be required to take their vehicles in to a physical location for servicing. Tesla says vehicles built starting on November 6, 2022, already have the latest firmware that corrects the problem.

