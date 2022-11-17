Stellantis recalls 280,000 Ram HD trucks; owners told to park outside

Stellantis has a significant global recall on its hands after it discovered that certain heavy-duty trucks built between 2020 and 2022 could be at elevated risk for fire. The Detroit auto giant is recalling nearly 280,000 Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks equipped with Cummins diesel engines.

Ram HD trucks from model years 2020 through 2023 that come equipped with the available Cummins 6.7-liter turbo diesel could carry an elevated risk for fires due to excess pressure and heat that can accumulate in the transmission, causing a leak. The leaking fluid can cause a vehicle fire. In total, 248,000 of the vehicles affected by the recall are in the U.S. NHTSA says that fires can occur with the vehicle on or off and advises owners to park outside, away from structures or other vehicles.

Recalls are generally accompanied by documentation of a fix, but that’s not the case here. Stellantis says the fix is currently under development and advises owners that letters will be mailed by December 30.

This recall follows an October action that also involved thousands of Ram HD trucks. That recall was for an electrical short in an electrical relay that could also start a fire. The Ram 3500, 4500, and 5500 were involved in that action, so Ram dealers have a busy few weeks ahead of them handling recall fixes.