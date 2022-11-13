2024 Subaru Impreza teases its new grille

There's an all-new 2024 Subaru Impreza headed to the LA Auto Show. The brand teased the hatchback's silhouette about a week ago, giving away nothing else of what's to come. Now there's a teaser image of the new grille and a couple of blurbs on Facebook and the Subaru retail web site. The grille design posted to Subaru USA's Facebook page makes a better first impression than the grille on the current Impreza, which is as anonymous as John Doe. A set of serrated strakes fill the opening beneath a crossbar bearing the automaker's Pleiades badge. We're given a glimpse of the reshaped bumper at the edge of the hatch and a new headlight design with lenses that jut from the sheetmetal.

The website encourages us to stay tuned for "high-tech upgrades, exciting new features, and restyled design." The Facebook caption says the reveal will feature Bucky Lasek and his daughter Paris Lasek. Bucky is the former X Games skateboarder turned rallycross driver, competing with Subaru Rally Team USA from 2012 to 2016. Many take the LA reunion to mean Subaru's prepped at least one trim of the 2024 Impreza that will be more exciting than any offered now; Bucky left the team when the Impreza and the WRX shared a name, his car the Impreza WRX STI. The two cars still share a platform, so there's plenty of room for high-tech upgrades and exciting new features. It would be a shame to drag a racer out of retirement to launch a commuter appliance.

The current lineup counts three sedan and four hatchback trims. It's not clear if the lack of any sedan references means the trunked car's days are toast come 2024. Answers are but a few days away.

Related video: