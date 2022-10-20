GMC moved the headlights down on the 2024 Sierra EV to prevent glare

There are a lot of things that are different between the 2024 GMC Sierra EV’s design and the gasoline Sierra pickup, but one we noticed right away was the headlight placement. On GM’s full-size gasoline trucks, the headlights are about as far up the front fascia as they can be. In the Sierra EV, they’re positioned significantly further down and into the lower bumper below the grille.

Why are we highlighting this particular aspect of the design? Well, unless you only ever drive massive, high-riding trucks, you’re probably very accustomed to being frequently blinded by them on the road these days. In describing the Sierra EV’s headlight placement, designers told us they intentionally put the lights further down to improve matters. We pulled Phil Kucera, a GMC design manager, aside to ask him about the change.

“It tends to be a better spot where it’s not glaring in other people’s eyes, right, the lower you get,” Kucera says.

Beyond blinding others, putting the headlights lower on the face of the truck improves headlight performance for the driver, too.

“Typically the lower the better, because that’s where they’re going to be on the road, so there’s less to reflect off of in fog or rain,” Kucera explained. “If you get them up at a certain height, they’re going to be reflecting certain things like snow, rain or things like that in your eyes.”