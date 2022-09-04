Maserati GranTurismo Folgore design and key specifications revealed

The next-generation Maserati GranTurismo will spawn an electric, Folgore-badged variant with over 1,200 horsepower. While the coupe hasn't been fully unveiled yet, the Italian company published a video that shows it without camouflage and reveals key specifications.

Shot on California's picturesque roads, the five-minute film provides a better look at the second-generation GranTurismo's shapely design. It's characterized by a long hood, a fastback-like roof line, and a relatively short trunk, while its front end borrows a handful of styling cues inaugurated by the MC20 and also seen on the Grecale. The model is instantly recognizable as a member of the Maserati portfolio.

We already know that the first series-produced electric Maserati will ship with a three-motor drivetrain rated at about 1,200 horsepower. Design boss Klaus Busse (who is behind the wheel in the video) announced that the GranTurismo Folgore takes 2.6 seconds to reach 60 mph from a stop and reaches a top speed of over 200 mph. He added that the battery pack is housed in the transmission tunnel, a solution which allowed his team to give the car a relatively low profile, but details such as the unit's size and the driving range remain under wraps.

Not interested in EVs? Maserati has you covered: it will position the Folgore at the top of the GranTurismo range but it will also offer at least one V6-powered version of the car. We're guessing that the engine will be related to the excellent 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 that powers the MC20.

Maserati will release more details about the GranTurismo Folgore in the coming months, and the coupe's unveiling is scheduled for 2023.

