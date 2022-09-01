$200,000 Polestar 6 LA Concept sells out in a week

Polestar’s sleek, futuristic EVs have garnered solid reviews, and customers seem to share critics’ enthusiasm. The automaker’s latest vehicle doesn’t go on sale until 2026, but buyers snapped up all of the available reservation slots in just a week. All 500 units of the Polestar 6 LA Concept edition sold out, boding well for the company’s other new models, several of which will debut in the next few years.

Selling out of 500 units may not sound that impressive but remember that the Polestar 6 carries a starting price of $200,000, and the reservation requires a $25,000 down payment. That makes it the most expensive Polestar and one of the most costly EVs on sale, though the scene could change considerably in the next four years. The car comes in an exclusive Sky Blue exterior color and features a stunning open-top roadster design.

The Polestar 6 won’t be all show and no go, either. The automaker promises up to 650kW (around 872 horsepower) and a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) time of just 3.2 seconds. Those supercar-level specs continue with the car’s top speed, which lands at 155 mph, and its torque rating, which reaches 664 pound-feet. The Polestar 6 shares much of its underlying engineering with the Polestar 5. The bonded aluminum platform came from the 5, and the Polestar 6 enjoys the 5’s 800V electrical architecture.

Polestar has already released two EVs in the United States, including the Polestar 1 and 2. The Polestar 3 will be built in the United States in late 2022, making it the first of the automaker’s vehicles made here. The Polestar 4 is expected for the 2023 model year, and the Polestar 5 should come in 2024.

