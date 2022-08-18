Acura ZDX returning as brand's first EV

Like the Honda Prologue, it will be based on GM Ultium electric car platforms. If it's a stablemate to the Prologue , it likely shares a lot with the new Chevy Blazer EV . It would be a strong base considering Acura announced there will be a ZDX Type-S performance model. It could certainly benefit from the Blazer EV SS's dual-motor setup with 557 horsepower and 648 pound-feet of torque.

Acura didn't offer any preview imagery of the new ZDX, but it did say it will share styling with the Precision EV Concept shown earlier today. It's apparently being designed in the same California design center that gave us the original ZDX. Though if it looks much like the Precision, this new ZDX probably won't have the distinct coupe-like shape of the original.

The EV will launch in 2024 along with the Prologue and Blazer EV. Honda-developed EVs will follow in 2026. The Blazer will start around $45,000 for the cheapest version, and around $66,000 for the top-level one. We would bet the Acuras are on the high side of that range, with the Type S possibly topping the Blazer SS models.

