2023 Kia Sportage PHEV priced just under $40,000

The 2023 Kia Sportage has impressed us so far, particularly its hybrid version. But the one that may be the best is finally hitting dealers and now has official pricing. The 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV will start at just below $40,000 — $39,785 to be exact.

That price gets you one of only two trim versions available on the PHEV, the X-Line. The only other trim option is the X-Line Prestige, which starts at $44,285. Both of these feature slightly more rugged appearances than the standard Sportage trims. Compared with the top-rung Sportage HEV (non-plug-in), the PHEV starts a little more than $2,000 more.

The PHEV does offer extra performance and electric range compared to the regular hybrid. The turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder is coupled with an electric motor for a total output of 261 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Power goes through a six-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive. Final fuel economy numbers haven't been given yet, but Kia estimates 84 mpg-e and an electric range at 34 miles. We would expect fuel economy with a drained battery to come in close to the regular, all-wheel-drive hybrid's 38 mpg.

The Sportage PHEV also splits the difference between two key competitors. With front-wheel-drive only and less power is the Ford Escape PHEV. But the Ford costs close to $3,000 less starting at $36,950 and it boasts even greater efficiency at 105 mpg-e. Above the Kia is the Toyota RAV4 Prime, which gets a few more miles of electric range (42) and more power (305 hp), but it starts at $41,635.

The Sportage PHEV is available now, and it's being sold in all 50 states.

