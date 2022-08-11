The 2023 Subaru Ascent was recently revealed with updated styling, along with a few new features. Now, Subaru has announced pricing for the three-row SUV. With a new model year and some fresh features, the base price has, unsurprisingly, crept up. It now starts at $35,120, an increase of $1,700 over the previous model. The new Ascent will reach dealers this winter. Base prices for all trims are listed below.

Base: $35,120

Premium: $37,720

Onyx Edition: $42,520

Limited: $42,820

Onyx Edition Limited: $47,520

Touring: $49,420

The Ascent continues to come standard with a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder making 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. It comes with a CVT and all-wheel drive. Standard features include steering headlights with automatic high-beams, three-zone climate control, an 11.6-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, roof rails, 18-inch alloy wheels. Safety equipment includes EyeSight-enabled features such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane centering. You can learn more about additional features for higher trims here, in the original reveal post.

