Not content with letting arch rival BMW M hog the spotlight, Mercedes-AMG launched its own party to celebrate its 55th birthday. It unveiled a limited-edition variant of the GLE and the GLE Coupe called Edition 55 that marks the occasion with a specific design inside and out.

Buyers can order the Edition 55 package on the GLE 53, the GLE 53 Coupe, the GLE 63 and the GLE 63 Coupe. Regardless of cylinder count or body style, the bundle includes 22-inch forged wheels with "Edition 55"-branded center caps, specific decals above the rocker panels and the AMG Night Package, which adds high-gloss black exterior trim, among other features. Dark-tinted glass behind the B-pillar and black chrome exhaust tips add a finishing touch to the design. Obsidian Black Metallic (shown in our gallery) is available for drivers who want a fully blacked-out look. Alternatively, the Edition 55 models are available in Diamond White Metallic from the Manufaktur palette.

Experiencing déjà vu? It's likely because the CLA 45 is also offered with the Edition 55 package.

Inside, the Edition 55 treatment brings black leather upholstery with red inserts, an AMG Performance steering wheel with "Edition 55" branding, two-tone floor mats and illuminated sill plates. Matte carbon black trim appears on the door panels and on the dashboard.

Mercedes-AMG is not making mechanical changes to the Edition 55 models. Power for both GLE 53 models comes from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged straight-six rated at 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque, though a mild-hybrid system increases those figures by up to 21 and 184, respectively. Stepping up to the 63 unlocks a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 tuned to develop 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. It's linked to a mild-hybrid system as well. Both engines spin the four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Production of each 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLE Edition 55 variant is limited to 55 units for the American market. Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but deliveries are scheduled to start later in 2022. Every buyer will receive a tailor-made indoor car cover.

