Ford to recall almost 50,000 Mustang Mach-Es, stops deliveries

Ford is issuing a recall for 48,924 Mustang Mach-Es due to potential power loss, which was initially reported by CNBC, and we have since confirmed. Additionally, Ford has told dealers to not deliver potentially affected Mustang Mach-Es.

According to the documents obtained by CNBC, the vehicles involved in the recall were built between May 27, 2020 and May 24, 2022. It’s not clear how many of the Mach-Es built during this period will be a part of this vehicle, but the nearly-49,000-vehicle recall accounts for approximately half of total Mustang Mach-E production.

We asked Ford for information regarding the recall, and were provided with detailed notes. In short, it's possible that the battery main contactors could overheat, causing the vehicle to lose power immediately. The company's full statement is below.

"On affected vehicles, Direct Current (“DC”) fast charging and repeated wide open pedal events can cause the high voltage battery main contactors to overheat. Overheating may lead to arcing and deformation of the electrical contact surfaces, which can result in a contactor that remains open or a contactor that welds closed. An overheated contactor that opens while driving can result in a loss of motive power, which can increase the risk of an accident."

The good news is that the “recall” will simply consist of a software update. A Ford spokesperson told us that the “Secondary On-Board Diagnostic Control Module and Battery Energy Control Module” will receive updated software to fix the issue. It can even be done remotely, so it sounds like owners may not even have to bring their vehicles in to the dealership if they don’t want to — the updated software is expected to be rolled out over-the-air sometime next month. That said, Ford also says that owners will have the option of having the software installed at the dealer if they so choose.

