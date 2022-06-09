2023 Subaru Crosstrek gets $500 price bump across all trims

Subaru has announced its 2023 Crosstrek lineup, and the popular crossover will be getting its standard annual price bump. That's across all trim levels except for the Special Edition only because, well, that trim wasn't available for the current model year. For some, the SE will be big news because it also marks the return of the much loved Desert Khaki color from the first-generation XV Crosstrek.

First, the prices, which are upped by $500 across all grades. While content remains unchanged, Subaru Crosstrek models now start at $23,645 ($24,870 with destination) for the Base trim. That gives you the 2.0-liter boxer providing 152 horsepower and a six-speed manual transmission. A CVT will cost you $1,350 more. Premium trim now costs $24,795 ($26,020 with destination). It gets you Starlink safety features, fog and automatic headlights, USB A inputs, and other upgrades not available on Base.

The Special Edition slots between Premium and Sport at $26,745. The color was a mainstay of the XV Crosstrek from its introduction in 2013 until the end of the first generation in 2017, but hasn't been available on the second-generation Crosstrek, which debuted in 2018. It was a pioneer of the non-metallic, non-pearl class of colors that are all the rage now, and even won the Japan Fashion Color Association's Grand Prix of Auto Color in 2013.

The color is complemented by the dark gray 17-inch wheels found on the Sport trim, along with its dark gray side mirrors, front grille bar and antenna, as well as darkened badges. It also adds black door handles, which the Sport does not have. Cabin-wise, the SE adds an 8.0-inch multimedia screen as standard to all the Starlink goodies of the Premium trim. The interior also wears black and red cloth upholstery. Red stitching accents the seats, door panels, steering wheel, shift boot, and dashboard, while matte black trim garnishes the cockpit. Unfortunately, the 182-horsepower 2.5-liter boxer isn't an option.

The first grade to get that engine is the Sport with its exclusive dual-function X-Mode that includes snow and mud settings. It starts at $27,995 ($29,220 with destination). Other features unique to Sport include water repellant seats and yellow stitching throughout the cabin. The luxury-oriented Limited trim now costs $29,495 ($30,720 with destination) and builds on Premium with leather upholstery, steering-responsive LED headlights, and orange stitching in the cabin.

Topping the range, the Crosstrek Hybrid now starts a $36,845 ($38,070 with destination). It takes everything the Premium offers and adds connected services that include remote climate control and remote battery charging timer.

The Subaru Crosstrek ranks as one of the most in-demand cars in its class. So despite the increase, we expect they'll still have no trouble keeping them on the lot.