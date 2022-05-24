2023 BMW M3 50 Jahre edition brings back heritage-laced paint colors

BMW M is keeping its 50th birthday bash going by unveiling a commemorative version of the M3. Limited to 500 units for North America, the M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M is available in five colors that are borrowed from the palette offered on previous generations of the model.

M developed the 50 Jahre (which means "50 years" in German) exclusively for the North American market. Enthusiasts will have five colors to choose from: Cinnabar Red from the E30-generation M3, Techno Violet from the E36-based model, Interlagos Blue seen on the E46 M3, Fire Orange III which was available on the Lime Rock Park Edition version of the E92 M3, and Lime Rock Gray from the last-generation M3 CS. BMW notes that Techno Violet and Interlagos Blue were brought back to its color palette specifically for the limited-edition M3.

Every 50 Jahre model regardless of paint color comes with forged Style 826M wheels finished in Orbit Gray and either red, blue, or black brake calipers. Alternatively, cars fitted with the optional carbon-ceramic braking system receive gold-colored calipers. The list of standard features also includes a carbon fiber front splitter, a carbon fiber roof panel, a carbon fiber spoiler on the trunk lid, and tail pipes made with carbon fiber and titanium. And, of course, the heritage-laced emblem that BMW M unveiled for its 50th birthday is found on both ends.

Inside, the M3 50 Jahre gains a numbered aluminum plaque on the center console, M-colored contrast stitching, and M stripes on the headrests. Sport seats for the front passengers come standard, and buyers can order carbon fiber bucket seats at an extra cost. This isn't a stripped-out, track-ready special, though: the Executive and Parking Assistance packages and a wireless device charger come standard.

BMW made no mechanical modifications. Based on the Competition xDrive variant, the 50 Jahre is powered by a 3.0-liter straight-six that's twin-turbocharged to develop 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. It spins the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, though the xDrive all-wheel-drive system includes a mode that channels the engine's output to the rear wheels.

Pricing for the 2023 BMW M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M starts at $96,695 including a mandatory $995 destination charge, and production is scheduled to start in July 2022. There's no word on how BMW will allocate the 500 units, but we suggest getting in line as quickly as possible. Spotting an Edition 50 Jahre owner in an airport will be easy: every example will be delivered with a BMW M-branded carry-on suitcase.

BMW isn't forgetting about the standard M3. Starting for the 2023 model year, the sedan ships with the eighth-generation of the iDrive infotainment system displayed on a curved display that consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen.

