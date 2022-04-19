Remember the camouflaged Chevrolet crossover spotted in Michigan a month ago? It's had all its camouflaged removed in the country where it will go on sale first: China. The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology again got ahead of automaker plans, dishing out specs on the joint-venture offering that GM and local partner SAIC call the Chevrolet Seeker, those specs outed on Chinese site Autohome. Starting with the dimensions, the Seeker is 178.6 inches long, 71.8 inches wide, and 61.6 inches tall, with 106.3 inches of wheelbase. The Chevy Trailblazer is the model above the Seeker, the China-market Chevy Tracker the next model down. The Seeker is 10.5 inches longer, 1.3 inches wider, and 1.5 inches taller, on a 5.1-inch longer wheelbase than the Tracker.

Compared to our models, the Seeker is basically a Trailblazer. The Seeker is 4.9 inches longer and fractionally wider, its wheelbase 2.4 inches longer but it's roof height 4.1 inches lower. The front-wheel drive Trailblazer comes in at about 3,030 pounds, the Seeker's listed with a curb weight of 3,109 pounds. The new Chinese entry's styling is familiar from the Trailblazer, too, with smoother overall lines of the Equinox instead of the Trailblazer's overt chunkiness. There are diversions like thinner DRLs and smaller main beams, the Bowtie mounted on a chrome crosspiece instead of in the upper grille, but the basics are all there. The reshaping in back swaps for vertically-oriented taillights instead of the horizontal units on the Trailblazer, and much taller bumper cladding; however, the Trailblazer's sculpted hatch spoiler and shutlines, and backlight wiper make an easy ID.

Power comes from a 1.5-liter four-cylinder with 177 horsepower, 22 horses more than the 1.3-liter three-cylinder makes in the Trailblazer, able to propel the Seeker to a top speed of 127 miles per hour. This one is supposedly aimed at younger buyers, coming standard on 17-inch wheels but available in an RS trim that upgrades to black 18-inchers. Market launch there is reported to take place in Q3 this year. it's heavy overlap with the Trailblazer means we don't imagine the Seeker headed our way, but anything is possible nowadays; we wouldn't bat an eye at GM announcing a Trailblazer GX this summer.

Related video: